Prince William visited the Oval cricket ground to celebrate an Earthshot Prize winner's new contract supplying sustainable packaging for sporting venues. Prince William founded the Earthshot Environmental Prize to recognise and scale up projects in an effort to reverse the prolonged damage to our planet.

Making his first public appearance since the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery, about which Goldsmith, Kate’s uncle, spoke on Celebrity Big Brother, mentioning Kate is getting the best care and the family is focused on supporting her recovery.

"I spoke to her mum, my sister; she's getting the best care in the world, and all the family has done is put the wagons around and look after family first before anything else. But they put a statement out that just said we'll just take some time to recoup, and we'll see you at Easter," said Goldsmith.

With King Charles backing away from his public duties to focus on his cancer treatment, Prince William, heir to the throne, has been overwhelmed with the burden of royal duties in recent weeks. He has to manage his royal duties, support Kate through her recovery, as well as take care of their three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Queen Camilla has also taken the front seat during royal events due to a shortage of frontline royal family members, with the support of Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie.

Prince William played a crucial role in supporting the partnership between Levy and Notpla, promoting and facilitating industry contacts and trials of their products at Premier League football clubs. The Earthshot Prize winner, Notpla, will provide seaweed-based packaging for venues including the Oval, Wimbledon, and the O2 Arena.

The new contract between Levy and Notpla involves the use of an expected 75 million items of Notpla's seaweed-based food packaging materials over the next three years, aiding Levy in meeting ambitious climate targets.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) chats with Surrey CCC chairman Oli Slipper (L) while leaving the Kia Oval cricket ground after meeting with members of Earthshot Prize winner "Notpla"

"Since 2021, the Earthshot Prize has awarded £15 million of prize money, and the network has helped unlock £50 million of support via its network for the 45 winners and finalists," stated Kensington Palace.

Prince William will also be attending an event at Frameless, an immersive art venue in London's West End, to celebrate The Earthshot Prize 'Launchpad' project. The project is an online matchmaking platform for Earthshot projects, allowing investors and philanthropists to co-invest and collaborate on environmental ideas.