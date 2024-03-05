 King Charles holds pre-budget meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / King Charles holds pre-budget meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as cancer treatment continues

King Charles holds pre-budget meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as cancer treatment continues

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 05, 2024 09:19 PM IST

The King had a face-to-face meeting at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning with the chancellor

After Queen Camilla took a break from her royal duties, King Charles stepped back into the picture. On Tuesday, March 5, the British monarch was spotted arriving at Clarence House in London amid his ongoing cancer treatment. Before returning to his royal residence, the King had an in-person pre-budget meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, pose for a photograph during their meeting in the private audience room at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, pose for a photograph during their meeting in the private audience room at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

King Charles holds pre-budget meeting with Jeremy Hunt

The King had a face-to-face meeting at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning with the chancellor. The meeting is part of the King's constitutional duty as the head of the state. While pre-budget meetings are generally private affairs, this time around, a picture of the duo shaking hands was unveiled. Since his shocking cancer diagnosis, King Charles has put a stop to public engagements.

However, he still continues to carry out his constitutional duties. In the absence of the King, Queen Camilla stepped up to lead the royal affairs. Recently, she headed the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece. However, the Queen recently announced her decision to take a break from her royal duties.

King Charles spotted arriving at Clarence House in London

Following the meeting ahead of Wednesday's Budget Day, King Charles was spotted being driven alone to Clarence House on The Mall in the City of Westminster, London. In the picture, the King appears positive amid his ongoing cancer treatment, per Mirror.

This outing comes after Kate Middleton's first public engagement following her return was confirmed. The Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, presented her first engagement this year- Trooping the Colour on June 8, the Ministry of Defence announced.

Earlier, it was announced that the Princess is aiming to return to her royal duties after Easter as she remains in recovery following the surgery last year. The June outing would mark her first public engagement this year.

Tuesday, March 05, 2024
