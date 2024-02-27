Prince William pulls out of memorial service for godfather last minute citing ‘personal matter’

Prince William is not attending the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece on Tuesday despite his scheduled appearance alongside other royals. The Prince of Wales dropped plans to attend the major event last minute, citing a “personal matter,” Kensington Palace says, per AP. While the palace hasn't provided any elaborate details about Prince William's sudden decision, the palace has clarified that it is not related to Kate Middleton's health. Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)(AP)

Prince William, King Charles remain absent at King Constantine's memorial service

The Prince of Wales was due to make an appearance without the Princess of Wales, who recently underwent abdominal surgery. While she is expected to be away from her royal duties until after Easter, the palace confirmed that she “continues to do well.” Meanwhile, King Charles is also not attending his cousin's memorial as he is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Constantine was the last king of Greece, who died in January 2023 aged 82. With King Charles and Prince William not in attendance, Queen Camilla leads the royal event. She is also joined by other royals, including Prince Andrew, his former wife Sarah Ferguson, their daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Additionally, Princess Anne, along with Mike and Zara Tindall, are also in attendance.

Moreover, others in attendance at the royal congregation on Tuesday include the late King of Greece's widow, Queen Anne-Marie, and their son, Crown Prince Pavlos, and his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. Ahead of the event, Prince William called the Greek royal family to inform them about his absence.

Queen Camilla wears a special brooch for the first time

As she stepped in place of her husband, Queen Camilla adorned her ensemble with a special brooch. Commissioned by Mrs Greville at Cartier in the 1930s, the Greville Ivy Leaf Clips was given by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth to the late Queen for her 21st Birthday. The late queen later wore it for her platinum jubilee. Since then, it is the first time that the spectacular jewellery has been on public display.