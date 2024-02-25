King Charles hails Ukraine's ‘strength’ in the face of Russia's ‘aggression’ as war continues after 2 years

As the Russia-Ukraine war reaches a 2-year mark, King Charles has lauded Ukrainians for their resilience. On February 24, the British monarch took to social media to condemn Russia for continuing its invasion of Ukraine for a “third tragic year.” In the heartfelt statement, the King, who is currently undergoing treatment following his cancer diagnosis, also declared the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine. King Charles has expressed his support for Ukraine in a heartfelt statement shared on X, formerly Twitter(REUTERS)

King Charles shows support for Ukraine, condemns Russia as invasion hits 2-year mark

“The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods, enters a third, tragic, year,” King Charles said in the statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

“Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely. Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression,” the statement continued.

Reflecting on his previous meetings with Ukraine's top officials, King Charles added, “I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelenskyy and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom.”

“I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need. My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers,” King Charles' statement concluded.

This supportive statement comes after the UK imposed several sanctions on Russia in the wake of Alexei Navalny's death. King Charles has previously hosted Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace during his surprise visit to the UK last year. At that time, Britain's top monarch told him, “We've all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can't tell you,” per Fox News.