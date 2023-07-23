Prince William will attend Earthshot Prize Summit in New York in September: Report

Prince William will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York in September, according to a report by Us Weekly. The Summit will be held on September 19 during New York Climate Week. Prince William(AP)

“Prince William will be attending the Earthshot Prize [Summit] and several other engagements and meetings while he is in New York for just over two days,” a source told Us Weekly.

“William’s schedule will be very full and he is very much looking forward to his trip across the pond,” shared the insider.

Interestingly, William founded the Earthshot Prize with The Royal Foundation in 2020. The award recognises those who have been working in fight against climate change and develop groundbreaking solutions. The aim is to award solutions which work fast, so as to create a stable climate by 2030.

William is expected to reveal this year's 15 finalists for the grand prize and introduce their innovative climate solutions. During the September Summit, William and Mike Bloomberg who is global advisor to Earthshot winners and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, are both expected to address the guests.

Out of the 15 finalists, five will win the Earthshot Prize Award. The third annual awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in Singapore on November 7. The five winners will get £1 million each to support their work in fighting climate change.

In 2022, William attended the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston with his wife Kate Middleton.