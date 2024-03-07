Indian Street Premier League 2024: Teams, full schedule, match timings and venues - All you need to know about ISPL

Franchise-based cricket leagues have been rapidly growing across the globe ever since the world was introduced to the first of its kind back in 2008 through the highly-successful Indian Premier League (IPL). 16 years later, the nation is all set to welcome a new form of the game. T10 format has been immensely appreciated in the Middle East and the West Indies, but this month, India will stage the first-ever league in the shortest format, but with a twist. All you need to know about Indian Street Premier League 2024

The brand-new Indian Street Premier League, a T10 tournament played with the tennis ball, kicked off in all its glitz and glory on Wednesday in Thane. The league comprises of six franchises owned by actors of Indian cinema, with the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar named as the brand ambassador and former India head coach Ravi Shastri named as the chief mentor of the tournament.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Indian Street Premier League 2024 - Full squad of all six franchises

Tigers Of Kolkata Squad: Uzair Shaikh, Babbu Rana, Shivam Kamboj, Sagar Bhandary, R. Bala Chandran, Bhavesh Pawar, Jonty Sarkar, Munna Shaikh, Fardeen Kazi, Rajat Mundhe, Prathamesh Pawar, Pradeep Patil, Shivam Kumar, Pritpal Singh, Raju Mukhiya, Akhil Singh

Srinagar Ke Veer Squad: Lokesh Lokesh, Deepak Dogra, Ahmed Askari, Omkar Desai, Aishwary Surve, Pritam Bari, Rajesh Sorte, Bhushan Gole, Tanisk Naik, Mohammed Nadeem, Vineet Todkar, Sumesh B, Kavinram Ramashbabu, Rohit Yadav, Navneet Parihar, Aditya Babbar

Bangalore Strikers Squad: Saroj Paramanik, Ankur Singh, Bunty Patel, Bijal Rajput, Ashiq Ali Shamsu, Parv Lamba, Rahul Baghel, Prajjwal Somwanshi, Harishkumar KK, Mansoor KL, Ajit Mohite, Thomas Dias, Sunil Chawri, Akash Gautam, Kulwinder Singh, Sharik Yasir

Falcon Risers Hyderabad Squad: C. Dhilip Ranjan, Ubaid Bashir, Irfan Patel, Furqan Khan, Varun Kumar, Vivek Manoharan, Prathamesh Thakre, Vishwajit Thakur, Jagat Sarkar, Krishna Satpute, Nitin Matunge, Shreyas Kadam, Anurag Sarshar, Anand Baghel, Yasar Arafath, Vicky Bhoir

Chennai Singhams Squad: Harish Parmar, Vedant Mayekar, Dilip Binjwa, R. Thavith Kumar, V Vignesh, Bablu Patil, Vishwanath Jadhav, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Sagar Ali, Ketan Mhatre, Summet Dhekale, Pankay Patel, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, Ankit Sanap, Rajdeep Jadeja

Majhi Mumbai Squad: Ahmad Fayaz, Ravi Gupta, Abhishek Kumar, Vijay Pawle, Syed Salman, Ajaz Qureshi, Akshay Patil, Raviraj Ahire, Basharat Wani, Krusha Pawar, Murali A, Shreyas Indulkar, Ashraf Khan, Yogesh Penkar, Deepak Kumar Limboo, Devid Gogoi

Indian Street Premier League 2024 - Full fixture: Date, time and venues

March 6: Exhibition Match – Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:00 P.M

March 7: Chennai Singhams vs Tigers of Kolkata, 5:00 P.M

March 8: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers, 7:30 P.M

March 8: Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 P.M

March 8: Tigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 P.M

March 9: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 5:00 P.M

March 9: Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar ke Veer, 7:30 P.M

March 10: Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams, 5:00 P.M

March 10: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tigers of Kolkata, 7:30 P.M

March 11: Tigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 P.M

March 11: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 P.M

March 12: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams, 5:00 P.M

March 12: Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 P.M

March 13: Srinagar ke Veer vs Tigers of Kolkata, 5:00 P.M

March 13: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams, 7:30 P.M

March 14: Semi-final, 05:00 P.M

March 14: Semi-final, 07:30 P.M

March 15: Final, 5:00 P.M

Indian Street Premier League 2024 - Live streaming details

Where to watch Indian Street Premier League 2024 live on TV?

Sony Ten 2 will live air the Indian Street Premier League 2024 matches in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Indian Street Premier League 2024?

Indian Street Premier League 2024 matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV