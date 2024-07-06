Kate Middleton's friend reveals the truth behind her Wimbledon appearance, ‘It is no secret…’

A friend of Kate Middleton has revealed the truth behind the Princess' highly anticipated Wimbledon appearance. Speaking to Daily Beast, the insider shared the one condition the Princess of Wales' public outings depend on. FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holds the winner's trophy before presenting it at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

Will Kate Middleton make an appearance at Wimbledon?

Following her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Kate has largely refrained from any public outings. As she continues her treatment, the speculation about her Wimbledon appearance is growing rife.

However, a friend of her and Prince William told the outlet, “It is no secret that she would dearly love to be there, but when you are having chemo, as she herself said, there are good days and bad days.”

Though seemingly hopeful, the friend explained that it all “depends on the timing of the treatments.” “She made it to Trooping the Colour, so if she can make Wimbledon, she will,” they added.

The royal family shares a long history with the oldest tennis tournament in the world. It all began in 1907, when the then-Prince of Wales George V and his wife, Princess Mary (later King and Queen of Britain), attended Wimbledon.

Since then, the royals continued the tradition, with Queen Elizabeth handing down the patronage to Kate in 2016. The Princess of Wales is known for her enthusiasm for tennis, prompting royal fans to wonder if she will attend this year. Despite no official confirmation of her appearance, Wimbledon officials have expressed hope.

Debbie Jevans, the tournament's chair, told the Daily Telegraph, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”