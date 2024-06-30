New royal video featuring Kate Middleton, Prince William released. Watch

Kensington Palace released a moving video featuring Kate Middleton and Prince William on Saturday. The short yet sweet clip was shared via The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account to commemorate Armed Forces Day. The royal couple were seen interacting with the UK's military personnel. Prince William and Kate Middleton are featured in new moving video by Kensington Palace(via REUTERS)

Prince William, Kate Middleton featured in new moving video

The sentimental video was a compilation of several clips honouring the British army. In one of the clips, Prince William was seen in his full military gear. Meanwhile, the footage of Kate shows the Princess putting on an armed forces headset while overseeing an aircraft on the runway.

It was shared along with the caption, “On #ArmedForcesDay we thank all those serving in our military, in the UK and around the world, and the loved ones who support them in everything they do for our country.” The video caught widespread attention and boasts over 43k views on the platform.

Royal fans rushed to the comment section to praise Kate and Prince William for their dutiful actions and serving their country. One fan commented, “I know you won't see this but my son in law was the lead pallbearer at your grandmothers,our late queen elizabeths funeral..Kings guard. Such an honour.” One more said, “Prince William & Princess Katherine, you are both so strong and amazing to be such a wonderful example for your entire family and Country.”

Another fan wrote on Instagram, “I love how hard you work too. Proud of your steady through your hard times. So happy your princess is ok. She has shown amazing strength.” One more wrote, “The Military and the Monarchy are some of the few things left that make people feel proud to be British, they need to be nourished and supported now more than ever.”