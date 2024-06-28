Prince Harry was ‘very upset and emotional’ when he saw Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour footage: ‘Kick in the guts’

A report has claimed that Prince Harry is “confused” about why the royal family has cut him and his wife Meghan Markle off. He is also very upset because he is unable to bond with his “beloved” sister-in-law, Kate Middelton, a source has claimed. Prince Harry was ‘very upset and emotional’ when he saw Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour footage (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and have been estranged from the royal family members since then. It is believed that their relationship soured even more after Harry released his memoir, Spare, in which he made explosive allegations against his own family.

A source has now claimed that Harry has realised that he is “a proper outsider.” This comes after Harry and Meghan were not invited to Trooping the Colour.

“He’s heartbroken and confused by the way they’ve cut him off and seemingly haven’t given it another thought,” a royal insider told Closer magazine.

“Harry was very upset and emotional when he saw the footage of Kate [Middleton] at Trooping the Colour,” the source added.

‘He would have dearly loved to have been there’

The source claimed that the Duke of Sussex has been “so worried” about Kate after she announced her cancer diagnosis. “Whilst he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions it’s not nearly as often as he’d like,” the insider said. “He would have dearly loved to have been there, if only to congratulate and support Kate in person on what must have been an incredibly difficult day for her.”

Harry and Meghan were not invited to Trooping the Colour for the second time in a row. “The fact he’s got to watch on TV or via the internet from 6,000 miles away just made him so sad. It really hammers home how he’s a proper outsider at this point,” the source said. “He’s incredibly proud of her and encouraged that she obviously has very good doctors and appeared to be healthy and in good spirits.”

The insider added, “But the fact he can’t bond with his beloved sister-in-law in person is a kick in the guts and something he finds incredibly difficult to live with.”