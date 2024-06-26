Meghan Markle subbed by Taylor Swift before singer's meeting with Prince William and his kids

Taylor Swift had a terrific time hanging out with Prince William and his two eldest children during her performance at Wembley Stadium last week. The global pop mega star wished the future king a very happy birthday and also shared selfie with his children and boyfriend Travis Kelce on her social media accounts. As the royal family members and Swift bonded well, Prince William also thanked the rockstar for a "great evening". Taylor Swift publicly showed her support for the Wales family during the well-known selfie moment, as per royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, GB News reported, amid the Duke and Duchess' escalating conflict with the royal family.(AP/X)

Swift's powerful Eras Tour concert came after cancer-stricken Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids attended the Trooping the Colour, which took place in the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess allegedly attempted to steal Kate's limelight by launching two new products.

Meghan Markle pens down personal letter to Taylor Swift

A new report now claims that Meghan approached Swift ahead of her concert in London. She reportedly penned down a "personal letter" to the popstar, requesting her to appear on her podcast Archetypes, according to a report published by The Telegraph. However, Swift rejected the offer through a representative.

"I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales... Also, you know, a lot of people pointing out the pictures of Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert, where Harry looks pretty miserable versus Prince William shaking his tail feathers at the Taylor Swift concert," she stated.

All you need to know about Archetypes

Archetypes, prior to its contentious cancellation, was available on the widely used streaming platform Spotify for just one season of twelve episodes.

Despite her success in drawing in guests such as Paris Hilton and Serena Williams, Markle's podcast was canceled by executives at the Swedish sound giant. Bill Simmons, the company's "head of podcast innovation," blasted Markle and Prince Harry.

Following this, Lemonada Media has taken up and relaunched Archetypes. Meghan enthusiastically announced that she was excited to be joining the company's "brilliant team" and "continue her love of podcasting" as part of this move. However, Meghan again suffered a blew with source from California informing Richard Eden of the Mail that Archetypes' relaunch has been "pushed back to 2025"