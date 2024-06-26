Prince Harry planning to 'fly over' to UK after refusing to just be…

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is planning a return to the United Kingdom in an attempt to mend ties with the Royal family, a source claimed. Prince Harry appears “heartbroken and confused”, realising that he “doesn't exist anymore” for the Royals.(AP)

This comes after Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed by King Charles as they were not invited to Trooping the Colour for a second year in the row. The Duke also skipped the meeting with his father during his recent visit to the UK for the anniversary of the Invictus Games. Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and then shifted to the US with their kid Archie.

After quitting their Royal roles, the Duke and Duchess have publicly targetted their family members in various interviews and Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare.

According to the Royal insider, Harry will now fly to the UK to meet his family later in 2024, after he reportedly became “upset and emotional” when he saw footage of Kate Middleton. He visited the UK twice this year, but he did not meet the Princess of Wales.

“He can't believe it's come to this, and he's now saying he's going to fly over and force them to face him. He's still a prince, after all; they're still his family, and whether they like it or not, he's refusing to just be cast aside,” the source told Closer magazine.

Harry appears “heartbroken and confused”, realising that he “doesn't exist anymore” for the Royals.

A look at straining ties among Royal family members

In the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan made fun of having to bow to Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry's remarks in Spare, especially regarding Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla signaled a new low in his ties with the family.

William and Harry last met at Coronation in May 2023, and they haven't communicated much over the past 18 months.

In 2024, the first visit by the Duke of Sussex took place in February, following King Charles' cancer diagnosis. The duo met with each other only for 45 minutes.

In May, Harry issued a statement announcing that the monarch's scheduled activities will prevent him from seeing his father on his second visit to the UK.

Meanwhile, Meghan faced backlash for unveiling dog treats under her American Riviera Orchard brand on the same day when Kate was all set to make a comeback to the public eye.