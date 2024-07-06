Prince William entering Windsor Castle on electric scooter was not on our 2024 bingo card. Video is viral

Prince William, 42, was filmed entering Windsor Castle in an electric scooter. The video first emerged on TikTok this Thursday and has since gone viral online. Prince William enters Windsor Castle on an electric scooter.

Footage shows the future king of England dressed in a blue pullover and black trousers, wearing sunglasses as he enters the castle on his two-wheel ride. It is not clear when the video was taken, but social media users suggested it was filmed on July 4 this year.

Take a look at the video below:

This is possibly the first time that Prince William has been spotted on an electric scooter after a report in The Sun last year suggested that he had bought one to visit the king.

“It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking,” the source added.

Adelaide Cottage is the primary residence of Prince William and his family - wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Located on the grounds of Windsor Home Park, a 655-acre estate that is part of the private grounds of Windsor Castle, Adelaide Cottage is a four-bedroom house that was built in 1831.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved out of Kensington Palace and into Adelaide Cottage in 2022.

Social media reactions

Prince William earned brownie points with the internet by using the electric scooter.

One X user called it a “fun and practical” way of getting around the enromous estate.

“I love this video. He could easily be any tourist if he wasn’t one of the most famous men in the world and the future King,” another said.