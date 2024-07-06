British outlet recounts how once Kate Middleton surprised pub-goers by…

Pubgoers were greatly surprised to find the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in the pub for a very common reason. They chanced a stop at ‘The Phoenix,’ in Stockwell when the young Charlotte, just three, needed to pee. And famous British outlet the Mirror recounts the whole incident in their recent headlines. Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) speaks to her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / AFP)

The impromptu visit left pub dwellers surprised and amused. One pubgoer quipped to Mirror UK, “It just goes to show that the royals are like any other family. When your kid needs to go to the loo, they got to go!” This incident took place several years ago when then-3-year-old Charlotte needed to use the washroom.

Mirror recounts Kate's pub visiting story amid her ongoing chemotherapy treatment

Almost after 6-year, the Mirror UK recounted the encounter in their recent headlines. To which a reader named, Destine50y replied, “Boy, you are really recycling old, old stuff,” while this is very normal for any publication time to time.

“William and Kate must show a credible independent view from Charles to gain respect from the public ,” another expressed in the story comment section.

Before entering the pub, a plain-clothes female detective from the Royal Protection Squad ensured the area was secure, checking the toilets for any potential risks.

Eyewitnesses recount the moment Kate popped in with Charlotte

Maggie McKinney, a regular at The Phoenix, recounted her surprise encounter with the royals. “I was sitting in my usual chair and when I looked up I saw Kate Middleton, I mean the Duchess of Cambridge (now the Princess of Wales) and her daughter Princess Charlotte. They seem very nice, totally normal. Princess Kate was holding her daughter's hand. Princess Charlotte was just any other little girl.”

Maggie, who has frequented the pub for over 25 years, described The Phoenix as “a lovely little pub, very friendly.”

Another anonymous regular shared their disbelief upon seeing the Duchess of Cambridge. “I was on my way to the pub when I saw the Duchess of Cambridge (now Princess of Wales) getting out of a black Range Rover which was parked on a side road. Then her daughter Princess Charlotte got out and they walked to the pub. A man in a suit stood by the side of the car. I couldn't believe it.”

Another witness recalled how officers remained vigilant during the visit. “A plain-clothed woman police officer came in first and checked the toilets,” he told the Mirror.

“Then the Duchess of Cambridge walked in holding Princess Charlotte's hand. The little girl went to the loo and then they left. The policewoman sat by the bar while Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate were in the toilet. The diplomatic protection officer warned customers not to take any pictures so no one got their phones out.”