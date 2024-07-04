Kate Middleton, Prince William use different name and title in Scotland, Harry also got one; Here’s why

Prince William and Kate Middleton inherited the title of Prince and Princess of Wales after King Charles ascended to throne passing his former title to the couple. Prior to this when in 2011, William married his girlfriend the young couple were showered with the title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and were recognised by the same by millions for a very long time. However, when in Scotland, the royal couple sheds these familiar titles and embraces a whole new set of names steeped in history and tradition. This unique practice extends to Prince Harry as well, before his decision to leave royal status. Prince William- Kate Middleton: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, depart following the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William have different titles in Scotland

Forget Wales and Cambridge when the they travel north of the border. In Scotland, a whole new set of titles awaits them. William transforms from Duke of Cambridge to Duke of Rothesay, a title reserved for the heir apparent to the Scottish throne since 1469! Naturally, Catherine becomes the Duchess of Rothesay. Now, this is just one of the many titles the couple were bestowed with.

King Charles was the one who formally declared William as the new holder of this title in his inaugural speech as ruler on September 9th, 2022, after Queen Elizabeth II's death. "As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me," the king said as per People in his first address as monarch to the nation.

This comes after the way the couple was addressed sparked interest and confusion among some as the Royal Family prepared for Holyrood Week events in Scotland. On July 3, William participated in the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

What other Scottish titles William and Kate have?

The parents of three- George, Charlotte and Louis, they also are known as Earl and Countess of Strathearn a diversion from their usual English title. The royal also became the Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland as the eldest son of the monarch. In addition, the king's eldest son succeeded his father as the Duke of Cornwall, assuming the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall.

Prince William isn't the only member of the royal family to undergo a Scottish transformation! Prince Harry also got a unique honor in Scotland. Right before his marriage to Meghan Markle in May 2018, he was given the titles Earl of Dumbarton and Duke of Sussex. This would have meant that Meghan would have been known as Countess of Dumbarton. However, the couple gave up their royal status when they decided to step back from their royal duties.