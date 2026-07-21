French lawmakers back farm bill - Why it has sparked uproar over bee-harming pesticides

French lawmakers reportedly approved an emergency farm bill on Tuesday that paves the way to allow the temporary reintroduction of two pesticides accused of harming bees. While banned domestically, both pesticides, acetamiprid and flupyradifurone, remain permitted across the broader European Union (EU). Most leftists in the lower house this week voted against the reintroduction of the two pesticides. (AFP)

France's National Assembly adopted the bill by 296 votes to 224, supported primarily by right-wing and far-right factions, according to Reuters.

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Last year, France's constitutional court had blocked the re-introduction of acetamiprid over insufficient safeguards. Most leftists in the lower house this week voted against the reintroduction of the two pesticides.

What does the bill entail? Economic arguments: Backers of the bill argue that French sugar beet, apple and hazelnut farmers need the insecticides, banned in France since 2018 and 2019, respectively, to help them compete with their European counterparts, AFP reported.

What next: Environment Minister Monique Barbut could resign if the Senate approves the reintroduction of acetamiprid and flupyradifurone, her team has reportedly said.

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Backlash and health concerns The vote has angered environmental groups as the opponents of the bill have reportedly argued they are dangerous to bees and human health.

According to the AFP report, research has found that acetamiprid can poison honey bees, affecting their foraging capacity and memory. Meanwhile, a 2024 study suggested that flupyradifurone could be lethal to some bees.

“The government and its allies are trampling on science, health, the environment, and the will of the people,” said Greenpeace.

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What happened previously? Last year, the country's highest court, struck down a provision in another bill trying to reintroduce acetamiprid, saying it posed risks to human health, after over two million people signed a petition against it.