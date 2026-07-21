Kaylee Hottle cause of death: Inside the Maryland car crash that killed deaf actress from Godzilla vs Kong

18-year-old deaf actress Kaylee Hottle, who famously appeared in the 2021 hit Godzilla vs Kong, was killed in a tragic car accident in Maryland. Hottle's death was first reported by TMZ early Tuesday morning, citing her father. Kaylee Hottle. (Kaylee Hottle/ Instagram)

Joshua Hottle, the father of the teen star, told TMZ and People that her daughter's life was taken away in a heart attack while she was being taken to the hospital after the crash earlier today. The Sheriff's Office in Ijamsville has also confirmed the details of the accident. However, an official cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Joshua Hottle had earlier posted a tearful livestream on Facebook about his daughter's death, after which he was reportedly contacted by TMZ and People. The news of the 18-year-old's death comes as a shock to many who watched Godzilla vs Kong and loved her portrayal of Jia, a character who communicates with King Kong with sign language.

Also read: Trump announces 50% tariffs on Canada, escalating US-Canada trade tensions

What Do We Know About The Crash In Maryland Baltimore's NBC affiliate WBAL TV reported more details on the crash, which happened early on Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office in Ijamsville said that deputies were called to the 11400 block of Windsor Road in Ijamsville around 2:52am EDT for a "single-vehicle" crash.

The report added citing the Sheriff's Office, that a 19-year-old man from Frederick was driving a Honda Accord, which struck a culvert, with excessive speed being a contributing factor. The 19-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Kaylee Hottle, however, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Also read: Is Tom Pelissero being laid off from ESPN? All we know about his salary and net worth

How Initial Details Emerged The initial details of the crash emerged from Joshua Hottle. He revealed that he is flying from Texas to Maryland to attend to the death of her daughter in Maryland. The Hottle family is originally from Georgia.

Also read: US, Iran consider ‘10-day ceasefire’ proposal; Trump prepares for ‘military action’, warns Israel

Kaylee Hottle's alma mater, the Texas School for the deaf in Austin released a statement in which they confirmed that the 18-year-old was killed in Frederick the County seat of Frederick County, Maryland.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," the school wrote. “Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.”