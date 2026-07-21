Is Tom Pelissero being laid off from ESPN? All we know about his salary and net worth

NFL insider Tom Pelissero is reportedly among the employees affected by ESPN’s latest round of layoffs, months after the sports network completed its acquisition of NFL Media assets. The reported exit has sparked interest in Pelissero’s career, earnings and what could be next for one of the NFL’s most recognizable reporters. Tom Pelissero joined NFL Media in 2017, where he contributed to NFL Network and NFL.com. (X/ @NFL_DovKleiman)

According to USA Today, Pelissero is expected to be part of ESPN’s layoffs on Tuesday, July 21.

ESPN has not publicly confirmed individual departures.

Pelissero’s reported exit comes less than six months after ESPN officially acquired NFL Media and its assets from the NFL in a multi-billion-dollar deal, a move that brought several NFL Network personalities under ESPN’s umbrella.

Tom Pelissero’s NFL career Pelissero joined NFL Media in 2017, where he contributed to NFL Network and NFL.com before becoming one of the league’s most prominent insiders. He worked alongside fellow reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo and was part of NFL Media’s The Insiders podcast.

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Before moving to national NFL coverage, Pelissero built his reputation through local reporting. According to The Big Deal, he covered the Minnesota Vikings for KFAN.com before joining the Green Bay Press-Gazette to report on the Packers.

Over the years, Pelissero became known for breaking league news. In January 2026, The New York Post cited Pelissero’s reporting on the NFL’s projected salary cap increase, noting that the league had informed teams the 2026 cap could rise to between $301.2 million and $305.7 million per team, up from $279.2 million in 2025.

What is Tom Pelissero’s net worth? Pelissero’s exact net worth is not publicly known.

While some websites have published estimated figures, there are no verified records or official disclosures from Pelissero, NFL Network or ESPN confirming his wealth.

Pelissero’s salary as an NFL insider has also not been publicly revealed.

His long-running role at NFL Media, television appearances and work across multiple platforms indicate a successful broadcasting career, but no confirmed figure is available for his annual compensation.

According to The Big Deal, Pelissero has also hosted shows for SiriusXM and ESPN Radio, adding to his media work beyond NFL Network coverage.

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Where could Tom Pelissero go next? Pelissero could become one of the most sought-after names in sports media if he leaves ESPN.

Front Office Sports reported that Pelissero is expected to attract interest in the free-agent market, with possible destinations including The Athletic, CBS, Netflix and Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

ESPN has reportedly already signed Ian Rapoport to a new deal and is nearing an agreement with Mike Garafolo, according to Glasspiegel. The two are expected to join ESPN’s existing NFL insider lineup featuring Adam Schefter, Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

For now, Pelissero’s reported ESPN departure remains unconfirmed by the network