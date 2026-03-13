‘When I take care of…’: JJ McCarthy's quote hits hard after Kyler Murray-Vikings move

JJ McCarthy might have to take the back seat at the Vikings, at least for a while. Minnesota on Thursday announced that they have agreed to a one-year deal with Kyler Murray, only a day after the 28-year-old was released by the Arizona Cardinals, where he played his first seven seasons.

Murray confirmed the signing with a social media post captioned ‘SKOL’. Arizona now owes the QB $36.8 million for the 2026 season. He will reportedly receive $1.3 million from Minnesota, which is the league minimum for seven-plus year veterans. ESPN reported that the deal includes a no-tag clause.

Read More: Dak Prescott, Sarah Ramos will be back together; NFL insider's wife gives bombshell update amid affair row

What does Kyler Murray's move means for JJ McCarthy? JJ McCarthy is already fighting for the QB1 gig this upcoming season. The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has battled injuries last season in his first action after missing the entire 2024 season with a torn meniscus.

McCarthy made 10 starts in 2025, completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted that while Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has publicly said he wants competition to elevate McCarthy, history suggests that when a veteran like Murray arrives, the young quarterback often gets pushed aside.

Since 2000, no first-round quarterback drafted in the top 10 has reclaimed their starting role with the same team after being replaced in the offseason.

Analyst Louis Riddick was blunt: “If they sign him, it’s over for J.J.” and “The McCarthy era in Minnesota is over.”

Fantasy analyst Matt Bowen sees upside for Murray in Minnesota’s QB-friendly system, which would boost Justin Jefferson’s WR1 value and give Jordan Addison WR3 potential.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett under contract for 2026, with no clear starter yet.

JJ McCarthy's old wellness quote Meanwhile, McCarthy's old quote has surfaced. “Wellness is a form of preparation. When I take care of my mind and body everything else gets clearer,” menswear brand Alo Men quoted him as saying.

What does Kyler Murray bring to the table? Murray was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in his second and third seasons but has largely struggled when on the field in the four seasons since.

He played a career-low five games in 2025, ending the season on injured reserve with a foot injury, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions with a career-low 173 rushing yards and one rushing score.

He's played a full regular season just once in the last five years (2024). In 87 career games (all starts), Murray has a 38-48-1 record, completing 67.1% of his passes for 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions with 3,193 rushing yards and 32 scores.

Murray has played in just one playoff game, throwing two interceptions with no touchdowns in a 34-11 wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

(With Reuters inputs)