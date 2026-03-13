Dak Prescott, Sarah Ramos will be back together; NFL insider's wife gives bombshell update amid affair row

Dak Prescott’s 2026 has gotten off to a rocky start - both on and off the field. Soon after the Dallas Cowboys QB was facing questions about his future, his personal life has come under scrutiny. Earlier this month, it was reported that he and his fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos, called off their planned destination wedding in Italy. On Wednesday, PageSix cited sources to report that the decision was made after the latter found out about the NFL star's alleged cheating.

The split reportedly happened while the couple was on what was meant to be a celebratory trip to the Bahamas. With their wedding scheduled for April, the couple got into an intense arguement.

Neither Dak Prescott nor Sarah Ramos have issued statements.

Skip Bayless, wife weigh in However, there is some hope. Veteran commentator Skip Bayless's wife has suggested the reality may have been far less explosive, and the couple might get together.

On a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless explained that the information he received pointed to a much calmer separation between Prescott and Ramos.

"I read they had no problem. There was no big blowout, and nothing happened. They just both decided it wasn't going to work. But they're going to co-parent."

While Bayless focused on what he described as a mutual and respectful split, his wife, Ernestine Sclafani, offered a far more optimistic outlook about the couple’s future.

Sclafani believes the relationship may not be over at all. She predicted that Prescott and Ramos could reconcile before the next NFL season begins.

"I think they'll get back together. I can't promise that, but I have a feeling... I'm telling you, by football time, they'll be back together, and they'll be married. That's my prediction"

According to Sclafani, the situation surrounding Prescott’s personal life may ultimately turn around before the Cowboys take the field for the 2026 season.