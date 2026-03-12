Dak Prescott cheating drama takes new turn; new Natalie Buffett vs Sarah Ramos angle emerges

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their wedding after the Dallas Cowboys star was accused him of ‘ongoing infidelity issues’, Page Six reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The publication stated that Ramos believes that the quarterback had a ‘history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her’. She reportedly hoped that he would ‘clean up his act’. The two shared daughters Margaret, 2, and Aurora, 10 months.

Now, a new revealation has been made about Ramos' relationship with Dak's ex, Natalie Buffett.

Read More: ‘Didn’t want to sign…': Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos breakup gets new prenup angle after yacht arguement

Sarah Jane Ramos vs Natalie Buffett via TikTok? Several social media users claimed that there were tensions between Ramos and Buffett amid the cheating scandal. However, none of these claims have been verified yet.

Users said that Prescott’s former girlfriend, Natalie, and Ramos were indirectly going at each other through TikTok reposts. “Every time Natalie reposts something slightly shady (despite her and Dak being over for 4 years), Sarah reposts something responding to it being even worse and more mean," one Reddit user wrote.

"And I’m just like if Sarah Jane was truly happy in her relationship, she should not be worried about his ex!! And Natalie’s post could literally be about anyone!!” another one added.

Ramos reportedly made her TikTok account private.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' split PageSix further added that the two had a serious conversation about his alleged cheating in January. They were on a joint bachelor-bachelorette party to the Bahamas, when an arguement broke out.

One source told the outlet that Ramos and Prescott stayed behind after their friends left. She found that he was allegedly using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings. She reportedly confronted the Cowboys star and made a decision to call of their wedding. Guests were informed via emails.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos relationship timeline Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' relationship unfolded publicly over nearly three years before ending abruptly in March 2026, just weeks before their planned wedding in Italy.

September 2023: Romance rumors begin. Ramos, an influencer, was spotted attending a Cowboys game against the New York Giants. She confirmed the relationship shortly after by posting a photo wearing a Cowboys jacket alongside Prescott.

Late 2023: They go Instagram official. Prescott teases in an August 2023 interview that his relationship status is “pending,” and the pair quickly solidify their status with affectionate posts.

February 2024: Welcome first child. Daughter Margaret Jane Rose (“MJ”) is born. Ramos announces the pregnancy shortly after celebrating her 30th birthday at a Cowboys game.

May 2025: Second daughter arrives. Aurora Rayne Prescott is born on her due date, completing their family of four.

October 2024: Engagement announced. Prescott proposes with a reported $1 million ring. The couple plans a wedding in Italy for spring 2026.

March 2026: Breakup confirmed. The pair call off the wedding five weeks before the ceremony. Sources cite a blowup argument at their joint bachelor/bachelorette parties in the Bahamas as the tipping point after months of rocky moments behind the scenes.