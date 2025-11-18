From Sarah Jane Ramos to Kitana Burgard: Meet wives, girlfriends of Dallas Cowboys stars

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ranked 10th in the NFC standings with just four wins and five losses so far this season. According to USA Today, the Dak Prescott-led side has a 7% chance to make the postseason. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.(AP)

While it looks tough for the Cowboys to qualify for the playoffs, here is taking a look at the wives and girlfriends of some of the players from the Cowboys, as per Sports Illustrated.

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott's relationship with his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, developed after Ramos attended the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants in September 2023, People magazine reported.

Ramos, a graduate of Florida State University, started her hospitality career as a bartender at Marriott Hotels. She currently works as a wine specialist. Sarah and the Cowboys quarterback are parents of two daughters: Margaret Jane Rose Prescott and Aurora Rayne Prescott.

Brandi Yvonne and Juanyeh Thomas

Juanyeh Thomas’s partner, Brandi Yvonne, is a content creator and entrepreneur. In November 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, Juanyeh Ajah Thomas Jr., who celebrated his first birthday in March this year.

Kalani Bagsby and Tyler Booker

Kalani Bagsby and Tyler Booker attended Alabama University together. Recently, Bagsby was on the Women of the NFL Instagram account, where she invited her fans to a preseason Cowboys game.

Sonia Cintron and Marist Liufau

Dallas linebacker Liufau's long-time girlfriend is Cinton, a WNBA rookie on the Washington Mystics who was selected as an All-Star during her first season in the league.

Since 2022, the two Notre Dame grads have actively encouraged each other’s developing professional sports careers.

Kitana Burgard and Phil Mafah

Less than a month before Mafah was chosen by Dallas in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, two former NCAA athletes, Burgard (Syracuse track and field) and Phil Mafah (Clemson football), announced their engagement in April of this year.

Kaylie Alyson and Solomon Thomas

Two years after Alyson first met the Dallas defensive tackle in July 2023, the two made a lifelong commitment to the mountaintops.

In June 2025, Thomas announced his engagement on Instagram, writing, "But now, here you are—my fiancée—the woman I will live for, forever."

