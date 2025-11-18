Are CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens not playing vs Raiders tonight? Cowboys missing key players on opening drive

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were absent from the Dallas Cowboys’ opening drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. While many fans assumed it was injury-related, the broadcast clarified that their absence was a “coach's decision." Some social media reports suggested the decision stemmed from a violation of team rules, though the exact details remain unclear. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was absent from the Cowboys’ opening drive against the Raiders.(AP)

Reactions

Fans were disappointed with the decision and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.

One person wrote, “This is why the Cowboys are a failed franchise these days.”

Another added, "So your offense is all you have going for you and you bench your two best players. Had to have been a missed meeting or something."

A third person commented, "OK, I guess coach gotta go.. this ain’t high school and he ain’t coach enough for America’s team.. Millions of Cowboys fans. Millions of people watching the game tonight. Tens of thousands bought tickets for the game. And it’s Vegas… come on now…"

Another fan expressed, "Dallas always thinks they can solve these kid’s issues… another failed attempt…"

Another person wrote, "Only the cowboys do this dumb thing. I stg let’s hurt our chances in a game instead of just fining them or something."

Cowboys vs Raiders Week 11 inactives

Below is a full look at the Week 11 inactives:

Cowboys inactives tonight

• DT Solomon Thomas

• LB Damone Clark

• WR Jonathan Mingo

• RB Jaydon Blue

• T Hakeem Adeniji

• CB Trikweze Bridges

Raiders inactives tonight

• G Caleb Rogers

• SAF Chris Smith

• WR Alex Bachman

• DT Leki Fotu

• DT JJ Pegues

• RB Zamir White