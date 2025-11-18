Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: What happened and will the Bucks star return vs Cavaliers tonight?

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left the court early during Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team confirmed he will not return due to a left groin strain, with Jericho Sims stepping in at the start of the second half. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Also Read: Jets player Kris Boyd critically injured after NYC shooting: Photo of Person of Interest released

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Late in the second quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo fell after a layup attempt and limped off the court to the locker room. The Bucks confirmed he would not return after halftime, citing the groin strain. No specific timeline has been announced. Groin injuries can range from day-to-day absences for mild strains to multiple weeks for more severe injuries.

Also Read: Josh Jacobs knee injury: Will he play vs Vikings in Week 12? Coach provides update

Antetokounmpo played 13 minutes before exiting, recording 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He shot 6-of-10 from the field during that span.

Coming into Monday's game, Antetokounmpo was tied for second in the league in scoring at 32.6 points per game. He had been listed as probable due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

He is also 57 points away from becoming the 42nd player in NBA history to reach 21,000 career points.

(With inputs from AP)