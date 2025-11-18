Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: What happened and will the Bucks star return vs Cavaliers tonight?

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left the court early during Monday's game against the Cavaliers. He will not return due to a left groin strain.
Jericho Sims stepped in at the start of the second half.
Late in the second quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo fell after a layup attempt and limped off the court to the locker room. The Bucks confirmed he would not return after halftime, citing the groin strain. No specific timeline has been announced. Groin injuries can range from day-to-day absences for mild strains to multiple weeks for more severe injuries.