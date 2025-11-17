Jets player Kris Boyd critically injured after NYC shooting: Photo of Person of Interest released

New York Jets player Kris Boyd was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on a New York City street on early Sunday morning. While the NYPD has not confirmed his identity as the victim, authorities released two images on Monday of a person of interest as the investigation continues, as reported by ABC News. The NYPD is investigating and has released images of a person of interest. (@NYPDTips/X)

Police share images of a person of interest

According to the NYPD, no arrests have been made as the shooting remains under active investigation. Police are currently searching for a man who was seen leaving the scene in a blue BMW.

The images released by police on early Monday of a person of interest in the case. The NYPD described the individual as a “male, medium complexion,” adding, “He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.”

Early Sunday morning, a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen just after 2 am outside a restaurant at 156 W. 38th Street in midtown Manhattan, the NYPD told ABC News. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where officials said he was listed in critical but stable condition. However, the identity of the victim is not yet confirmed by the police.

Kris Boyd joined Jets early this year

In March, Boyd, a defensive cornerback and special team player, signed a one-year, $1,6 million contract with the New York Jets. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during a team scrimmage in August and has not played since, the team confirmed.

The Hets were off on Sunday, having last played on Thursday night in a loss to the New England Patriots.