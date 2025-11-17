SNL ridicules Megyn Kelly's controversial Epstein comments in Cold Open skit, ‘Terrific thing to just say…’

Megyn Kelly faced backlash during the cold open of Saturday Night Live, as she appeared to defend late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's behavior by implying that he preferred the “barely legal type” and was not a pedophile. Megyn Kelly's defense of Jeffrey Epstein on SNL drew backlash, as the sketch humorously tackled Trump's connections to Epstein(Getty Images via AFP)

The sketch mimicked a White House press briefing, featuring an SNL cast member as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who responded to inquiries from journalists regarding President Donald Trump's ties to Epstein.

As the skit continued to satirize the absurdity of various scenarios involving Trump, the impersonator of the President eventually took over the role of the secretary to field questions directly.

Also Read: What is MacKenzie Scott's net worth? Jeff Bezos's ex-wife donates over $700mn to ‘historically black colleges’

SNL mocks Megyn Kelly, ‘Great Job’

After the Trump impersonator addressed another inquiry concerning his association with Epstein, he justified his stance and referenced Kelly's comments: “I thought Megyn Kelly made a terrific point this week, she said Epstein's not a pedophile.”

“Terrific thing to just say out of nowhere. Great Job Megyn, we love Megyn, they should put her back on TV. Legalize Megyn!”

The audience present in the studio burst into laughter at the sarcastic comments, which concluded shortly after a few additional jokes were delivered.

The reference to the conservative commentator follows her experiencing significant criticism for the statements made on the namesake podcast on November 12.

Also Read: ‘Bubba’ identity revealed? Epstein brother says it is not Bill Clinton, it is…

Here's what Megyn Kelly said on Epstein

Kelly, the former host of Fox and NBC stated on her program, that she knows someone who is extremely close to this case, and who is in a position to know nearly all the details virtually. She went on to say that “Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile.” She, however, called Epstein's actions “disgusting'”.

Kelly stated that she was uncertain regarding the veracity of the claims about the deceased sex offender, but remarked, “we have not yet witnessed anyone step forward and declare, 'I was under 10, I was under 14, when I first came within his preview'.”

Epstein's alleged victims were reportedly as young as 14 years old, based on the indictment that was presented when he faced charges for sex trafficking minors in July 2019.

Kelly's remarks during her show coincided with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform unveiling 20,000 pages of documents obtained from Epstein's estate.