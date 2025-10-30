White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s K-beauty haul makes unexpected headlines in South Korea

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s skincare shopping spree in South Korea has become an unexpected talking point during US President Donald Trump’s state visit for the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in Gyeongju. Leavitt is accompanying Donald Trump on his Asia tour. (Instagram/@karolineleavitt)

The 28-year-old, who is accompanying the president on his visit, caught social media’s attention after she shared her “South Korea skincare finds” on Instagram story, alongside a heart emoji. The picture showed a carefully arranged lineup of 13 Korean beauty products, including sheet masks, cleansing oils, brightening serums, and sunscreen.

Leavitt shared her “South Korea skincare finds” on Instagram story.(Instagram/@karolineleavitt)

Leavitt did not specify where she made her purchases, but some items carried “Olive Young Exclusive” labels, hinting at a stop at one of the country’s largest health and beauty chains. An Olive Young spokesperson later confirmed that Leavitt had indeed visited one of their stores in Gyeongju.

Speaking to JoongAng Ilbo, a local media outlet in South Korea, the spokesperson said, “Leavitt visited the Hwangnam branch the previous afternoon and purchased beauty products. The visit was not scheduled in advance.”

They added that she spent around 20 minutes in the store, received assistance from an English-speaking staff member, and was seen chatting briefly with locals before visiting an ice cream shop nearby.

Notably, Leavitt’s Instagram post coincided with the launch of the APEC “K-Beauty Pavilion” in Gyeongju, where visiting delegates and tourists can explore the latest skincare innovations throughout the summit.

“Since the APEC summit began, we’ve seen many delegates visiting our stores,” an Olive Young spokesperson told the outlet.

Trump receives South Korea's top honours and golden crown

US President Donald Trump landed in South Korea on Wednesday for the final leg of his trip through Asia. On arrival, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung presented Trump with a replica of a gold crown and awarded him with the country’s highest decoration, “Grand Order of Mugunghwa”. A South Korean official said he was the first US president to receive the honour.

"This (the golden crown) symbolises the history of Silla, which maintained a long-term era of peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a new era of peaceful coexistence and common growth on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and South Korea will work together for,” Lee’s office said in a statement.