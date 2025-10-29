'The Daily Show' mocks Trump's Japan visit, compares him to a 'show dog' being 'handled' by PM Takaichi

‘The Daily Show’, one of Comedy Central’s most renowned comedy series, has mocked US President Donald Trump’s Japan visit by comparing him to a show dog being led around by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the Japan-US Summit at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace on October 28. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a Japan-US Summit at the Akasaka State Guest House.(AFP)

In a segment aired this week, the Comedy Central programme gave a sports-style running commentary of Trump’s walk through the palace, dubbing him the “Old American Beaver Hound” and joking that he appeared to be moving through the room under the careful guidance of a “handler”.

“Introducing one of the favourites of tonight’s show, the Old American Beaver hound,” the commentary began, before adding he was “lively, aggressive, and incredibly horny”. Another voice added, “He’s in the care of expert handlers tonight, Takaichi”.

The segment further poked fun at Trump’s exaggerated salutes and erratic pacing. The skit continued as Takaichi appeared momentarily stunned when Trump abruptly veered off instead of turning back toward the troops. “Whoops! It looks like he’s wandered away from his handler - that’s going to cost him some points,” the commentator said.

The skit concluded with Trump stepping onto a small platform beside Takaichi, with the commentators quipping, “And now one final trick, a leap onto the platform, and… nailed it!”

Trump's Asia tour

Notably, Trump’s stop in Japan is part of a wider multi-country tour of Asia. A day earlier, he appeared aboard the USS George Washington in Yokosuka, where he urged Americans to buy Japanese cars and warned naval staff that water could destroy their magnets, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

He was also in Malaysia beforehand, and now in South Korea, he is expected to meet with President Lee Jae Myung. Trump is also expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday.