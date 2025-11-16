Epstein brother's huge statement - 'Bubba is not Bill Clinton,' it is…

Mark Epstein, the sibling of the deceased Jeffrey Epstein, has attempted to dispel a viral rumor concerning the recently released Epstein emails. He stated that the name “Bubba” referenced in a 2018 correspondence between the brothers does not pertain to former President Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton (L) and Jeffrey Epstein

This clarification followed the release of a March 2018 email exchange between Jeffrey and Mark Epstein by Democrats this week, which ignited controversy. In the email, Mark inquired of Jeffrey, who had mentioned he was with Steve Bannon, to “ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” Given that Clinton has long been associated with the nickname “Bubba,” many speculated that this reference implied Trump engaging in oral sex with Clinton.

‘Bubba is not Bill Clinton’: Mark Epstein clears the air

Mark Epstein countered in a statement to The Advocate, asserting that the message was being misinterpreted. “They were merely part of a lighthearted private conversation between two brothers and were never intended for public disclosure or to be taken as serious comments,” he wrote. He further clarified, “To eliminate any doubt, the mention of 'Bubba' in this communication does not, in any manner, refer to former President Bill Clinton.”

Mark's spokesperson, Ali Clark, indicated in an email that Bubba is “a private individual who is not a public figure.”

Mark stated that attributing political motives to a nickname diverts attention from “the serious questions that remain unanswered.”

Also Read: Trump to boot out MTG's boyfriend from White House press pool? Laura Loomer says ‘BAN Brian Glenn’

What is Bubba?

As defined by the Cambridge Dictionary, the term 'Bubba' can serve as a term of endearment for a child or a man who is typically an 'elder brother'.

Nonetheless, it can also carry a derogatory connotation when referring to 'a white man from the southern United States, particularly one perceived to belong to a lower social class or lacking in education,' according to the dictionary.

This expression is commonly utilized in southern regions, potentially alluding to Clinton's previous role as the governor of Arkansas.

Bill Clinton breaks silence

Angel Ureña, the spokesperson for Clinton, remarked in a concise statement on X: “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

The Department of Justice's intention to investigate Epstein's connections with prominent politicians, including Clinton, has reignited public discourse regarding the late financier's notable associations.