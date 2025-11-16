Old Trump-Clinton pic resurfaces amid 'Donica Lewinsky', 'blowing Bubba' buzz: 'So gross'

An old photo of current President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton has gone viral amid a row over the ‘Trump blowing Bubba’ email. The mail, from Mark, brother of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, caused outrage online since Bubba is Clinton's nickname. Donald Trump pictured with Bill Clinton in 2000, with Melania standing next to the former president. (X/@farrukh_shamsi)

In the mail, Mark had written, “Ask him if Putin has photos of Trump blowing Bubba?,” with 'him' referring to Steve Bannon, who was briefly Trump's White House's chief strategist during his first presidential term. Now, it is going viral and has even sparked a viral ‘Donica Lewinsky’ phrase that is being used online.

The photo of Trump and Clinton, which is now catching attention again, was released by the Clinton Presidential Library in response to a Freedom of Information Act filed by Politico. The Atlantic carried it in 2016 with the headline Bill and Donald Make a Racquet With Old Picture. The image has now been widely circulated on social media as well.

Trump and Clinton were pictured laughing as one of Trump's hands appeared to reach towards Clinton's lower torso. The other hand appeared to be on his back. These photos were taken back in 2000. Trump switched his affiliation to the Democratic Party the next year, before changing back to Republican in 2009. Another photo from the same event showed Trump, Clinton, Melania – now Trump's wife and the First Lady of the US – and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kylie Bax, as identified by Politico.

Reactions to Trump-Clinton photo

One person, sharing a snapshot of the photo from The Atlantic, wrote on X, “Wait I did not realize this photo was real lmao wtf.”

Another person commented, “…Donald Trump and Bill Clinton being a little bit intimate.” Yet another said, “These men are so gross."

One person sharing the photo drew a connection to the ‘blowing Bubba’ email, and remarked, “Did Donald Trump actually blow Bubba? Bill Clinton was known as Bubba.”

Trump, before he ran as a Republican for President, had expressed considerable admiration for the Clinton family, CNN reported. They'd interacted socially for decades, with Hillary Clinton being in attendance when Trump married Melania in 2005, the publication added.

Now, President Trump has asked, and Attorney General Pam Bondi has agreed to investigate Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with Bill Clinton and others.