MTG issues massive statement after POTUS withdraws endorsement: ‘I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump’

Republican Congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is not taking the scathing attack from President Donald Trump lying down. The lawmaker from Georgia issued a long post on X, moments after the POTUS put out a statement on Truth Social where he called the 51-year-old ‘wacky’ and a ‘ranting lunatic’. US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) said that it was the Epstein files issue which had sent Donald Trump over the edge.(AFP)

What MTG said about Donald Trump

“President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today,” she said. MTG was referring to Trump's post, where he wrote, “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

The Georgia lawmaker added that it was the Epstein files issue which had sent Trump over the edge. She also shared screenshots of her alleged conversation with the President.

“And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files,” Greene continued. Reportedly, the vote to release all the Epstein files will take place on Tuesday, as per Politico.

“It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level. But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream,” she further wrote.

MTG added, “That’s what I voted for. I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him.”

Then she made her explosive statement: “I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump.” MTG continued that she worshipped God and Jesus was her savior. She also added that she served her district, GA14, and the people of America.

“I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for. For me, I remain America First and America Only!!!,” she said in conclusion.

Trump, meanwhile, ranted that he understood why Conservatives in Georgia were considering primarying her. He said, “they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.”