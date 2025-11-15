Trump abruptly drops MTG endorsement, calls her 'wacky' and 'ranting lunatic' in explosive statement

President Donald Trump on Friday announced on Truth Social that he was withdrawing support and endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman from Georgia. While MTG started off as a Trump ally, she differed with the POTUS on several issues in the second term. On Truth Social, Donald Trump blasted Marjorie Taylor Greene while ending their longstanding relation.(X/@LiZaOutlives)

One of the chief points where MTG has gone a different route than most MAGA lawmakers is the Jeffrey Epstein issue. Among Trump's allies, she has been the most vocal to have the files released and also was one of the four Republicans who signed to push for a vote on the matter. The vote, as per Politico, is slated to take place this Tuesday. Trump, whose name was mentioned numerous times in the latest tranche of documents released by the House Oversight Committee, has long called the Epstein matter a ‘Democrat hoax’ and has suggested that it is intended to draw attention away from the party's own failures.

What did Donald Trump say about MTG

On Truth Social, Trump blasted MTG while ending their longstanding relation. “I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” he wrote.

“Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!),” the president added.

Then, Trump complained that all he saw was ‘Wacky’ Marjorie "COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!." The POTUS added that her complaints allegedly began when he sent her a poll which stated she should not run for senator or governor, unless she had Trump's endorsement. The POTUS claimed that her approval rating was at 12 percent as per the poll, and Trump made it clear that she was not about to get his endorsement for these posts.

“She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore,” the president continued. Slamming the 51-year-old Republican veteran, Trump said “but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

He continued that he understood why the conservative people of Georgia are considering primarying her. Trump added, “they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.”

Apart from the Epstein files, Greene has claimed to have an ‘America first’ approach, which apparently has clashed with Trump's MAGA vision in the second term. She has also been critical of rising costs, and MTG's recent appearances on shows like The View, considered to be liberal content among MAGA circles, also ruffled feathers of Trump loyalists.