Candace Owens drops bombshell claim amid Epstein's ‘Trump Bubba’ email and more: ‘They are blackmailing’

Candace Owens has waded into the Jeffrey Epstein-Donald Trump email row with a bombshell accusation. The House Oversight Committee on November 12 released several mails of the child sex offender, and President Trump's name came up in many of them.

One such alleged email, from Epstein's brother Mark, speculated if Russian President Vladimir Putin had a photo of ‘Trump blowing Bubba’. In another email, Epstein had remarked ‘I know how dirty Donald is’. Amid the row over these emails, Owens has claimed that the president is being blackmailed.

What Candace Owens said

Owens wrote on X "They are blackmailing President Donald Trump in broad daylight. The slow release of the e-mails is intentional. Now he will give them whatever they want."

Owens continued, “For those who struggle with context clues, THEY=Israel, who Jeffrey Epstein worked for.” She concluded, “This is how our nation is run.”

Notably, as per the House Oversight Committee documents and other hacked emails, Yoni Koren, longtime aide of former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, stayed at Epstein's Manhattan residence for weeks between 2013 and 2015. Owens, however, has not provided any proof to back her claims about Israel blackmailing Trump.

The former Turning Point USA member has come up with several conspiracy theories in the wake of founder Charlie Kirk's assassination. There too, Owens, alleged Israeli intervention, without providing any proof to back the claim.

Donald Trump's reaction

President Trump, meanwhile, continued to call the matter a hoax on his Truth Social posts. He also stated he would ask Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with Clinton and others, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn founder and Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.

Responding to the President, AG Bondi said on X she was assigning Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton to lead the probe.

(With AP inputs)