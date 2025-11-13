Epstein's Trump emails: POTUS issues first reaction; ‘Only very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into trap’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit back at Democrats after an email from child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing him, was released. Donald Trump seen with Jeffrey Epstein.(X/@SykesCharlie)

On Truth Social, Trump wrote “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”

He added, “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.”

Slamming them over the government shutdown, Trump continued, “The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.” The President called the current documents a ‘deflection’.

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!,” he said in conclusion.

Trump's Truth Social post.(Truth Social)

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a total of three mails where the Republican President was mentioned.

As per the documents, in 2019, Epstein wrote a mail to a journalist where he said Trump ‘knew about the girls.’ Another such email in 2011 from Epstein to accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell noted that Trump had ‘spent hours’ at Epstein's home with a sex trafficking victim.

What White House said in response

Trump's White House, via its Rapid Response 47 account on X, slammed the recent documents. “It's all a tired CON JOB to smear the President,” the post read. “Democrats redacted the victim's name because the victim said Trump 'couldn't have been friendlier,' was a ‘gentleman,’ and that she didn't witness any wrongdoing,” the account added.

The Rapid Response 47 social media account was rolled out by the Trump administration to hold ‘fake news’ sites accountable, as per a Fox News report.

Notably, while House Dems withheld the name of the victim, the Republicans on the committee later said it was Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre, who had accused English Royal Family member, Andrew, had always maintained that Trump was not among the men who had victimized her. She'd said about the president that he ‘couldn’t have been friendlier.’

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also said Democrats “selectively leaked emails” to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

Further, Maxwell had also told the Department of Justice that she had not witnessed any sexually inappropriate interactions which involved Trump.