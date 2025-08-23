No Epstein client list? Ghislaine Maxwell drops big reveal about origin story

Jeffrey Epstein's client list has been a prominent talking point in the saga surrounding the child sex offender. However, now Ghislaine Maxwell, his confidant, has claimed that there is no such list. Ghislaine Maxwell recounted events of 2007 that tied in with 2009, to explain how she felt the 'story' of the Epstein list came to be. (AFP)

The 63-year-old convicted sex offender spoke to US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Department of Justice has made the transcripts public.

Blanche asked Maxwell “So there's been a lot of conversations about whether Mr. Epstein maintained, like, a list of people, like a book of famous people that he knew. Like a, it's called a black book or a client list or a list. Did you know of the existence of any such list?”

Maxwell then says ‘there is no list’ and offers to trace the story from its inception.

Maxwell reveals ‘origins’ of Epstein client list story

Maxwell reasserts to Blanche “…there is no list that I am aware of. I've never, at any time, at least during the period of time when I was – present.” The story of the Epstein client list apparently has a beginning in 2009, and a prequel.

Epstein's accomplice began with the events of 2009. She pointed to a lawyer by the name of Brad Edwards. “In 2009, there is -- Epstein is, I think, 20 out of jail, and there are civil suits taking place,” Maxwell recalled, saying that these suits were coming from a ‘disgraced law firm’ – Rothstein, Rosenfeldt & Adler, Edwards' employers at the time.

Edwards called the FBI and allegedly told them he came across a piece of evidence that belonged to Epstein – “that contains a list of all of his clients and victims, underage girls, massage therapists, and his -- and the men who are having sex with them”, Maxwell said. Edwards became a confidential informant, and obtained the list from Epstein's former butler, Alfredo Rodriguez. Maxwell, saying this, then claimed that the FBI's affidavit says Edwards became aware of the list after the second deposition of Rodriguez.

“The truth is different from what's in both the criminal complaint and in that FBI affidavit, and in Brad Edward's own statements on the subject,” Maxwell said. Maxwell said her boyfriend at the time – this was in 2009 – Tedd Waitt, was asked for $10 million to keep Maxwell's name out of Epstein's civil suits. At the time, 'his people had been shown evidence that included the list, the flight logs and various other pieces of evidence," Maxwell said.

Maxwell then tied it back to a 2007 case against Epstein where then-AUSA Ann Marie Villafana was the lead prosecutor. She alleged that Villafana was in cahoots with Edwards and had him create fake evidence in the Epstein case.

“So what I believe is that Villafana worked with Brad Edwards, who she had also been -- he was the lawyer that she had selected as a pro bono lawyer for some of the victims. And he was also working for Rothstein's firm, that was under RICO investigation for that entire time, creating fake evidence in Epstein's case.”

“And that list was created -- so then the -- the masseuses that were on that list, I have never heard of some of them. I – not even from the civil suits that had come up since I've seen it. And this is me now knowing what's in the list today,” Maxwell also said. She said the story of the list metamorphosed – having started as pieces of paper Alfredo had, then it became a book he had, then the story became that he took it from Epstein's computer.

Maxwell said there was no computer she was even aware of, and continued that the story then changed into a ‘book taken’ from her computer. Then it became a combination list of Epstein's and hers, Maxwell claimed. “I haven't seen it,” Maxwell again said about the Epstein list.