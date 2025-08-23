Ghislaine Maxwell's big revelation on Trump: ‘Never saw President in any type of massage setting’

The US Justice Department has released transcripts of the interview between Jeffrey Epstein's colleague Ghislaine Maxwell and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Ghislaine Maxwell is exploring a legal strategy to negotiate a deal with the U.S. government, which could potentially reveal information about Epstein's network.(AFP)

Maxwell, who assisted Epstein in recruiting, grooming, and assaulting young girls, is currently serving a 20-year term. She was recently interviewed by Blanche for two days in Tallahassee, Florida.

During the interview, Maxwell told Blanche she did not hear that Trump was involved in “anything inappropriate” with Epstein.

Maxwell calls Trump a ‘gentleman in all respects’

“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting,” Maxwell stated. “I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

Moving further, Blanche asked her: “Did you ever hear Mr. Epstein or anybody say that President Trump had done anything inappropriate with masseuses or with anybody in your world?”

“Absolutely never, in any context,” Maxwell responded.

'I've always liked him,' Maxwell hails Trump

According to Maxwell, her father introduced her to Trump in the 1990s. Trump was “always very cordial and very kind to me,” she said, expressing admiration for his "extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now".

“And I like him, and I've always liked him,” Maxwell continued. “So that is the sum and substance of my entire relationship with him.”

The interview took place when the Trump administration was being criticized for how it handled the Epstein probe. On July 7, a document from the FBI and Justice Department stated that no more information about the Epstein sex trafficking investigation will be made public. Both Republicans and Democrats condemned the action, and they have since called for greater openness in the investigating process.