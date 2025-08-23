Is Trump keeping FIFA World Cup trophy? Netizens react as POTUS says ‘Don’t think I’m giving it back’

The FIFA 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ahead of the event, US President Donald Trump held an Oval Office meeting, where he met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The FIFA boss gave the POTUS the first ticket to the international football event. U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Vice President JD Vance and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, as President Trump makes an announcement on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

Infantino presented Trump with the official FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy during the Oval Office visit, saying that “It's for winners only — and since you are a winner, of course you can as well touch it.”

FIFA boss went on to mention that the trophy was heavy and that Lionel Messi, the Argentina World Cup champion from 2022, was the last person to lift it.

Trump quips ‘can I keep it?’ Netizens react

President Trump asked, “Can I keep it?” while holding the trophy, prompting laughter from everyone. He went on to say, “Don't think I'm giving it back,” and even suggested a location in his office where he might put the trophy on showing.

Responding to their conversation, one X user wrote: “Haha, Trump holding that World Cup trophy is just classic. Infantino knows who's a real winner, and it's staying right where it belongs in the Oval Office. Can't wait to see how this plays out with the next big game!”

“As long as Russia has no place at the world cup,” another said.

“He really didn’t want want to give it over lol,” a third person quipped.

Trump gets first official ticket to FIFA 2026 World Cup

Additionally, Trump received the first official ticket to the 2026 tournament from Infantino. In reference to Trump's unique ticket number as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, the FIFA President clarified that Trump's ticket for Row One, Seat One, bore the number 45/47.

With 48 teams and games spread across 16 North American locations, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest event in history. The event will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., will host the event's official draw.

During the meeting, Trump sported a red cap featuring the text, “Trump was right about everything,” as he spoke with the FIFA President. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary Kristi Noem attended the ceremony with him.