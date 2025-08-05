Jeffrey Epstein victims express ‘disgust and fear’ at handling of files

A pair of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims blasted the Trump administration and the Justice Department for their attempts to unseal grand jury testimony in the criminal case against the late financier, saying government officials haven’t listened to the voices of people who were harmed by his actions. Epstein died in prison in 2019 as he faced sex-trafficking charges.(AFP)

The two victims, who weren’t identified, asked in separate letters filed in a Manhattan court Monday, that any files related to Epstein be reviewed to protect their privacy before being released to the public. Epstein died in prison in 2019 as he faced sex-trafficking charges.

The request comes amid a controversy sparked by the Trump administration’s decision last month not to release documents that could reveal some of Epstein’s clients. In the wake of the backlash, Attorney General Pam Bondi asked courts in New York and Florida to unseal grand jury documents relating to the investigation and prosecution of Epstein for sex trafficking.

In one of the letters, an Epstein victim said they were writing “in disdain, disgust and fear” of how the Justice Department has dealt with the promise to release information in the case, saying the situation should have been handled with “more respect towards and for the victims.”

“I am not some pawn in your political warfare,” said the victim. “What you have done and continue to do is eating at me day after day as you help to perpetuate this story indefinitely. Why not be completely transparent? Show us all the files with only the necessary redactions! Be done with it and allow me/us to heal. You protect yourself and your powerful and wealthy ‘friends’ (not enemies) over the victims, why?”

The US on July 18 asked US District Judges Richard M. Berman and Paul Engelmayer to release transcripts of the proceedings in the case against Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and both judges have given victims until Tuesday to respond to the requests.

Spokespeople at the Justice Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment. President Donald Trump has acknowledged a friendship with Epstein, but says it ended years before Epstein’s death.

Bloomberg News reported last week that the FBI redacted Trump’s name and those of other high-profile individuals from government files related to Epstein, citing three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The names were withheld under privacy protections because those individuals, including Trump, were private citizens when the federal investigation into Epstein began in 2006, the people said.

The material likely contains information beyond the grand jury testimony sought in the New York and Florida cases.

Another victim asked Berman to have a third party review any documents to ensure no victims’ names or likenesses are revealed through the process, saying that it appeared the Justice Department’s priority is to protect “wealthy men.”

“To learn that our own president has utilized thousands of agents to protect his identity and these high-profile individuals is monumentally mind-blowing,” the victim wrote. “That is their focus? Wow!”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse underage women. She met last month with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, and has been subpoened to testify before Congress about Epstein and is demanding immunity in exchange. She was subsequently moved to a minimum-security facility in Texas.