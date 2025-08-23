Ghislaine Maxwell full transcript: From Epstein didn't kill himself to Trump was ‘not inappropriate’ - Big reveals

The Justice Department on Friday released transcripts of interviews with Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of convicted pedophile and sex financier Jeffrey Epstein. Ghislaine Maxwell's interview transcripts were released by the DOJ on Friday(AFP)

“The House Oversight Committee has received the Department of Justice’s first production of Epstein records pursuant to Chairman James Comer’s subpoena. The production contains thousands of pages of documents,” A House GOP Oversight Committee spokesperson confirmed.

In the interviews, Maxwell recalled knowing about Trump and possibly meeting him for the first time in 1990, when her newspaper magnate father, Robert Maxwell, was the owner of the New York Daily News.

“I may have met Donald Trump at that time, because my father was friendly with him and liked him very much,” Maxwell said, according to the transcript.

Maxwell also said that President Trump was ‘never inappropriate with anybody’ in the time Epstein and the commander in chief were friends. She further told the DOJ that ‘there is no Epstein list’, and that Epstein didn’t kill himself.

She said her father was fond of Trump’s then-wife, Ivana, “because she was also from Czechoslovakia, where my dad was from.”

“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting,” Maxwell said in the interview. “I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

Maxwell, a onetime socialite who was convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, was interviewed over the course of two days last month by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at a Florida courthouse.