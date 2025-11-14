Was Epstein a Democrat? Trump sparks firestorm as he demands DOJ probe of Bill Clinton, Larry Summers and Reid Hoffman

President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, announced that he would be asking Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice(DOJ) and the FBI to launch an investigation into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's connections with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman and banking giant J.P. Morgan Chase. Former US President Bill Clinton (L) purportedly wrote a birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003.

According to Trump, the Democrats are using what he calls the “Epstein Hoax” to distract from their policy failures.

He wrote, “Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase….”

In another post, Trump claimed Epstein was a Democrat.

“The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do. Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish. Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run,” he wrote.

Political tension increases as Trump demands investigation

Trump's demand comes as newly released documents, including more than 2,300 email threads from Epstein's estate, highlight the former financier’s expansive network, which referenced Summers, Clinton and other high-profile figures, including Trump.

Trump has cast the Epstein matter as a partisan weapon, accusing Democrats of resurrecting the case as part of a broader strategy to undermine him and his supporters.

He has repeatedly described the revelations as a “scam” and part of a left-wing campaign, similar to the “Russia, Russia, Russia” narrative he’s used in the past.

Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News, “They are trying to attack the President, they are trying to manufacture a sort of hoax that he had something to do with Epstein. They do not care about that. They care about going after Trump. It's a Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

GOP concerns are also growing. John Kennedy, a Republican Senator, raised a warning on CNN that unless the DOJ provides a full accounting of who else was involved with Epstein, the controversy “isn’t going away”.

A politically charged investigation

If the DOJ takes up the request, it may face pressure to release additional files from the Epstein case, including client lists or previously redacted emails.

Trump has asked Americans to “Stay tuned!!” in the post where he calls for the investigation.