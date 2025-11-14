Did Jeffrey Epstein spend 2017 Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago with Trump? Claim viral amid emails row

The newly released emails of Jeffrey Epstein, made public by the Democrat-led US House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, have sparked a row over the multiple mentions of President Donald Trump. A banner of Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump displayed during a protest earlier this year.(REUTERS)

One email from Faith Kates, created a lot of buzz over supposedly mentioning that Jeffrey Epstein spent the 2017 Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's resort-sum-residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The email was shared by the official X handle of the Democrats, sparking a row.

The purported claim that Epstein was at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, celebrating Thanksgiving in 2017, is of particular interest, as Trump has repeatedly claimed that he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.

Though Trump has not mentioned when the ban was brought into effect. Some reports claim that Epstein's account at Mar-a-Lago was closed in 2007.

What The Email States

In the email exchange between Faith Kates and Jeffrey Epstein, dated November 23, 2017, Kates asks Epstein about what he is doing for Thanksgiving. Epstein replies that he is having Thanksgiving at 'Eva's.' It is not immediately clear who Epstein refers to by "Eva."

Faith Kates then asks him who else is there at the party with him. He replies: "david fizel, hanson. trump." It was not immediately clear who these people were. But Democrats claimed that by "trump," Epstein meant Donald Trump. However, there is no mention of Mar-a-Lago on the emails.

Here's the viral exchange:

What The Epstein Emails Reveal On Trump

The newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein have revealed details of his connection with high-profile individuals, including political operatives, royalty, and media figures. But, undoubtedly, the most talked-about aspect in them was the mentions of Donald Trump.

In one email from 2011, Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell that Donald Trump “spent hours at my house” with a trafficking victim and called Trump “that dog that hasn’t barked.”

Another 2019 message to author Michael Wolff stated that Trump “knew about the girls,” though it didn’t clarify the extent of Trump’s knowledge or involvement.

Notably, Trump has repeatedly denied his association with Epstein. He called the recently released emails a "hoax."