Mike Johnson's hot mic moment to Trump is ‘unhinged and unwell’ remark - Watch

House Speaker Mike Johnson was confronted off the House floor on Tuesday, when Pennsylvania Representative Madeline Dean claimed that President Donald Trump is ‘unhinged’ and ‘unwell’. The 53-year-old's reaction to Dean has gone viral on social media. US House Speaker Mike Johnson at a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

“The president is unhinged. He is unwell,” Dean said. Johnson immediately replied: “A lot of folks on your side are too. I don’t control him."

“Oh my God, please,” Dean said. “That performance in front of the generals?”

“I didn’t see it,” Johnson added.

Read More: Trump likely to fire ‘thousands’ of federal workers amid government shutdown

“That is so dangerous. You know, I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations. This is a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing,” Dean noted.

The exchange is going viral on social media, with some users saying that Johnson did not push back on the ‘unhinged’ claim. Dean was referring to Trump's speech to military generals at Quantico on Tuesday.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, that Dean and Johnson also argued about the president's AI-generated video of Hakeem Jeffries, showing the House minority leader wearing a sombrero.

Read More: How much money will the US government lose due to the shutdown? Details revealed

“I think it wasn’t my style,” Johnson said. “Not your style? It’s disgraceful. It’s negative. It’s racist. You should call it out!” Dean urged the speaker.

According to Raju, Dean told him that Johnson asked her rhetorically, “Is that really racist?”

“Is it racist? You put a sombrero on a Black man who’s the leader of the House? You don’t see that as racist? We need you desperately to lead!”

Mike Johnson, Trump slam Democrats for government shutdown

President Trump, Johnson, and other GOP members have slammed the ‘radical left’ and the Democrats for forcing the government into a shutdown.

Trump announced the meeting on social media Thursday morning that he is meeting Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director, and one of the authors of the infamous Project 2025.

"I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent," Trump wrote on Truth Social.