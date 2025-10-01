Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
'Mike Johnson on Grindr': TikTok user's bizarre claim on House Speaker goes viral

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 04:52 am IST

Claims that US House Speaker Mike Johnson has a Grindr profile went viral, but no evidence supports the unverified social media rumors.

Over the past weekend, the US House Speaker, Mike Johnson, has become the subject of a social media controversy, with a bizarre claim about the 53-year-old Republican going viral. What's more shocking is that the controversy revolves around Johnson supposedly having a profile on Grindr - a dating app used by the LGBTQ community.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to the media at the White House.(AP)

However, no public evidence exists of Johnson having a profile on Grindr. Though previously, the claims about Johnson having a Grindr profile surfaced on social media, they remained unverified, with no concrete proof ever emerging. But now, there is a new twist in the tale, thanks to a TikToker named @razzledazzlemo.

The anonymous TikToker issued an ultimatum to Johnson to swear in recently elected Democrat House Rep, Adelita Grijalva or he will release proof that Johnson used to have a secret profile on Grindr. The user claims to have screenshots of the profile, IP data, and a selfie that he said will substantiate his claims about Johnson.

However, as of now, the said TikTok account has not provided any update on the proof, and thus the allegations remain unconfirmed.

This story is being updated.

