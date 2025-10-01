Is Keith Urban with a new girlfriend? Dating rumors swirl amid divorce with Nicole Kidman

Things have not been well for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, with reports of their marriage falling apart surfacing over the last two months. On Tuesday, it was confirmed, citing court filings, that Kidman has filed for divorce in Davidson County Circuit Court. But the story does not end there. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas.(REUTERS)

According to reports, Keith Urban might be with a new girlfriend, currently living on a new property he bought in Nashville. These rumors have continued to grow despite there being no confirmation of the same from official sources. However, the shocking claims made by the sources close to the former couple cited in the reports have certainly sparked a buzz.

Is Keith Urban With A New Girlfriend? Here's what we know

Sources close to Keith Urban are saying that that he is with a new girlfriend and Nicole Kidman is aware of it. But, as of now, there is no official confirmation from either source about the involvement of another woman in the divorce of Urban and Nicole Kidman. The alleged woman's identity also remains under the wraps, as of now.

But the claims made by sources in the two stars' inner circles are quite revealing and suggest that the involvement of another woman in the high-profile split is highly likely.

It all started with a report by TMZ on Tuesday that claimed that Keith Urban is already involved with a new woman. Earlier, the outlet had reported that Urban had moved out of their family home and bought a property in Nashville. Now, the new report states that Urban's move to Nashville was linked to the "new woman."

At the same time, sources close to Nicole Kidman also confirmed that "all signs point to the fact" that Keith Urban is with a new girlfriend. "Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," the source close to Kidman was quoted as saying. "It's all over Nashville."

Did Keith Urban Cheat On Nicole Kidman?

According to TMZ, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been living apart since June 2020, with Urban reportedly moving to Nashville. Sources who say that Keith Urban might be involved with a new woman have not been able to provide a timeline for when Urban started seeing the woman in question.

However, they say that it was likely after separating from Nicole Kidman. Earlier, People reported citing sources close to Kidman that she had tried to save the marriage, even as they lived apart, but that did not work out.