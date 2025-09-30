Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s children and net worth: What we know amid separation reports

Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban, one of Hollywood's long-standing couples, have reportedly separated, TMZ reported, citing sources close to the couple. Married since June 25, 2006, they have two daughters together. Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban at the FIFA Club World Cup.(AFP)

The sources say Kidman and Urban have been living apart since the start of the summer, with Urban having moved out of their family home and bought a house in Nashville, where he now lives. Kidman is reportedly trying to "save the relationship," while Urban has "already moved on." Their two daughters are reportedly living with her, per the TMZ report.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's children

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters together. Additionally, Kidman also has two adopted children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. Keith Urban does not have any children from his previous relationships.

Urban and Kidman's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, was born on July 7, 2008. And their second daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, was born a little more than 2 years later on December 28, 2010. Meanwhile, Isabella and Connor are Kidman's adopted children from her previous marriage.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Net Worth Compared

Keith Urban, a celebrated country music singer and guitarist, has earned his wealth through album sales, tours, and television appearances, including his role as a judge on American Idol. His estimated net worth is around $200 million.

Nicole Kidman has amassed her fortune through film and television roles, as well as producing credits. With multiple Academy Awards and Golden Globes to her name, Kidman’s net worth is estimated at $250 million.