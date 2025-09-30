Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split: Did the singer walk away? 'He moved out…'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after nearly two decades of marriage, according to TMZ, which cites multiple sources close to the couple. The two have allegedly been living apart "since the beginning of summer." Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban married in 2006.(REUTERS)

Separation not mutual

Sources claim the separation was not mutual. According to TMZ, Kidman has been trying to save the relationship, while Urban has already taken steps to move on.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” one source told the outlet.

Kidman is said to be focusing on their two children and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” the report continues.

A source also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying: “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

"She didn’t want this," the source added. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Whether the separation will lead to divorce remains unclear. As of now, neither Kidman nor Urban has publicly commented on the situation.

Also Read: Exclusive | All Spider-Man films to re-release in India: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield return to theatres

When did they get married

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and country music star, 57, first met in 2005. They confirmed their engagement in May 2006 and tied the knot just a month later in a romantic ceremony at St. Patrick’s Estate in Sydney, Australia. The couple shares two daughters: Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14. Prior to her marriage to Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise.

In an interview with PEOPLE in April 2024, Kidman opened up about her "lovely" family support system: "I'm so lucky that I have Keith, who's just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to."