Exclusive | All Spider-Man films to re-release in India: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield return to theatres

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may still be some time away from hitting the big screen, but Spider-Man is swinging his way back into theatres across India this year itself. And it's not just Tom Holland who is returning. He is bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with him too. All the Spider-Man films, including the animated Spider-Verse series, will be re-releasing in India this November. All Spider-Man films, featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, are re-releasing in theatres.

All Spider-Man films to re-release

Spider-Man, arguably the most popular Marvel Comics character, has been portrayed in live-action films by three actors. Tobey Maguire first took on the role of Peter Parker and his alter ego in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy starting in 2002. Andrew Garfield starred as the web crawler in the ill-fated The Amazing Spider-Man series from 2012, before Tom Holland took over in his Spider-Man films, and also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, starting in 2016.

All three heroes will return to the screens in India. The Tobey Maguire trilogy will be released first in theatres on November 14, followed by the two Andrew Garfield films on November 21 and the Tom Holland trilogy on November 28. The last of these films, Spider-Man: No Way Home, famously sees all three live-action Spider-Men share screen for the first and only time.

All 13 Spider-Man films are re-releasing in theatres this November.

Spider-Verse returns too

The treat for Spider-Man fans will continue into December, as the critically-acclaimed animated films from the Spider-Verse universe will re-release from December 5 onwards.

The re-release is designed as a celebration for both longtime fans and a new generation discovering the hero’s journey.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is bringing the Spider-Mania marathon this November across cinemas in India. Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, says, “Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world. Bringing back all his films to Indian cinemas is a way to honour the fans who have loved him for decades, while also giving new audiences the chance to experience these iconic stories on the grandest scale.”