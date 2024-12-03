LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman considers leaving US after Trump win: Report

Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, is considering leaving the US after the victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the recent US elections, reported The New York Post. Reid Hoffman, co-founder of Linkedin and venture capitalist, arrives at the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Reuters)

Why did Reid Hoffman think of leaving the US?

This is out of fear that Donald Trump may use his power in the White House to seek retribution against his political enemies, according to the report.

Hoffman had been a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed campaign as well as a Democratic Party mega-donor. He gave as much as $10 million to her campaign.

Hoffman had said he wished Donald Trump was an “actual martyr” in the failed assassination attempt.

The most important contributing factor to Hoffman's fears is, however, related to the fact that he had also helped finance a defamation lawsuit filed by a former New York magazine writer named E. Jean Carroll against Trump.

What was the lawsuit against Trump by Jean Carroll about?

This was after the jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in 1996 for which she was to be given $5 million in damages.

Afterwards, another judge ordered Carroll to be given another $83.3 million in damages for defamation after Trump claimed that she was lying regarding the rape allegations.

