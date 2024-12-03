RBI says 98.08% of 2,000 currency notes returned. What to do if you still haven't?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that 98.08% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned. These ₹ 2,000 banknotes were originally introduced in November 2016 after the demonetisation of the ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 500 notes(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Also Read: Jaguar’s stunning Type 00 EV concept unveiled: Butterfly doors and a luxe interior that redefines luxury

However, the currency notes which are remaining in circulation are still recognised as legal tender.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of the ₹2,000 notes on May 19, 2023. It has since been periodically publishing the status of the amount of such notes being returned.

These ₹2,000 banknotes were originally introduced in November 2016 after the demonetisation of the ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra's response to criticism of his company's vehicles on social media: ‘…even rudeness, as in your post’

The total value of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation has declined to ₹6,839 crore as of November 29, 2024, when it used to be ₹3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, when the announcement of withdrawal was made.

How to deposit or exchange the ₹ 2,000 notes?

Though the facility for depositing or exchanging the notes was available at all bank branches in the country, it was only up to October 7, 2023.

Since October 9, 2024, the facility has been available only at the 19 RBI Issue Offices, which accept the ₹2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Also Read: Top 3 lessons to learn from Mark Cuban making a loss on Shark Tank startups

These offices are located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

However, it is also possible to send the ₹2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for crediting the money to the bank accounts.