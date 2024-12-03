Jaguar’s stunning Type 00 EV unveiled: Butterfly doors, 770km range, and a luxe interior that redefines luxury

Jaguar unveiled the Type 00, its much-hyped electric concept car at Miami Art Week on Monday, December 3, 2024, as an “indicator of design philosophy and intent for the coming new vehicles.” All of this comes at a time when Jaguar, owned by the Tata conglomerate looks to transition away from its prior focus on selling diesel models. Till now, it actively sold only one electric model, the I-Pace.(Jaguar)

Jaguar said that its first production car after all the huge brand changes will be an electric four‑door GT which is to be revealed in late 2025 and built in the UK. Three cars can expected to be part of the portfolio by 2026, but price estimates haven't been revealed yet.

The automaker claims it will target a driving range of up to 770 km on a single charge and can add up to 321 km of range in as little as 15 minutes of rapid charging.

The company is building a new dedicated platform called the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA).

What's in the name?

The ‘Type’ prefix in the name of the new concept refers to models like the iconic E‑type, which was known to be one of the most beautiful cars in the world. According to Jaguar, the first zero represents zero tailpipe emissions, and the second represents its status as "car zero. "

What does the new concept look like?

The Type 00 features a long bonnet, a sweeping roofline, a fastback profile and 23‑inch alloy wheels. It gets a glassless rear tailgate and a panoramic roof with “body‑harmonised glazing.”

It was unveiled in two colours; Miami pink and London blue. Jaguar said “the former (pink) reflects the iconic Art Deco surroundings (Miami) of its reveal, the latter (blue) references its British heritage.”

Meanwhile, the side profile gets the Jaguar ‘leaper’ laser‑etched into a hand‑finished brass ingot on each side of the car, which also deploy to reveal rear‑facing cameras.

The car gets butterfly doors and ‘pantograph’ tailgate to reveal the interior which gets three hand‑finished brass lines running the length of the interior.

The interior uses three key materials – brass, travertine stone and textiles. It gets screens which glide silently and theatrically from the dashboard, while powered stowage areas slide open softly on demand.

Availability of the new models and design controversies

Jaguar says that the new models will be available in a select number of exclusive brand stores around the world. The company looks to invest a lot of efforts into the details of these stores as well, stating they will be “embracing their setting and local culture”

The first of such stores will be in the heart of the luxury fashion district of Paris, in the 8th arrondissement.

All of this is part of Jaguar's rebranding efforts, which hasn't been met with much of a positive reception so far, sparking controversy in fact, such as when it unveiled the new modernist-styled logo for instance.