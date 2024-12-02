Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How much will a family with monthly expense of 1 lakh need in 10, 20, 30 years?

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 02, 2024 01:01 PM IST

With India's retail inflation surging to a 14-month high in October 2024, it is important to be prepared for a future of rising prices by budgeting for it

With India's retail inflation surging to a 14-month high in October 2024, it is important to be prepared for a future of rising prices by calculating and budgeting how much expenses one would have to deal with in the longer run.

Retail inflation refers to the gradual rise in the price of goods and services in an economy.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Retail inflation refers to the gradual rise in the price of goods and services in an economy.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Also Read: Centre plans to relax satcom security norms amid building Musk-India ties: Report

Inflation rose to 6.21% in that time period, breaching the tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by 21 basis points. The RBI's inflation target is 4% with a 2% margin of difference on either side.

Therefore, the following shows how much an imaginary household would have to budget for the future.

An imaginary scenario

Taking an example of a family with a fixed monthly expense of 1 lakh, the table below shows how much money would be needed to finance its expenses over a period of 10, 20, and 30 years with a base annual inflation rate of 7%, as per the inflation calculator of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Also Read: Bangladesh looks to reduce power prices of Adani deal amid US indictment: Report

Time PeriodAmount Adjusted for Inflation
10 Years 1.97 lakh
20 Years 3.87 lakh
30 Years 7.61 lakh

However, it is also to be noted that the constant 7% base inflation rate is just a rough estimate of a worst case scenario.

The calculations thus show that it is important to budget around twice the 1 lakh amount by the time 10 years passes for the same level of expenses to be mostly safe.

Also Read: ‘Indian economy cannot progress as long as…’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre

What is retail inflation?

Retail inflation refers to the gradual rise in the price of goods and services in an economy as the value of money gradually decreases over a period of time due to multiple reasons such as increasing currency circulation, increasing prices of essential commodities like food, petroleum products, and so on.

An example of this would be the total costs associated with a home-cooked vegetarian thali rising by 20% in October 2024, compared to October 2023 and for a non-veg thali, costs rose 5%, according to a CRISIL Roti Rice Rate (RRR) report published on Wednesday, November 7, 2024.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On